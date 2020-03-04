Ford upgrades E-Series, F-650, F-750

Coming off one of the best years in company history for commercial vehicle sales, Ford is adding more customer-driven options to its F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks and E-Series cutaway and stripped chassis.

Ford sold more of its biggest work trucks last year than it has since 1997. Sales of F-650 and F-750 are up 37% year-over-year, with total volume of 16,510 trucks for 2019. Ford’s overall van sales delivered their best fourth quarter results since 1978 on sales of 59,930 vans. For the year, Ford van sales totaled 240,529 vehicles.

Ford’s U.S. truck and van fleet sales have grown 33% since 2015 and the company expects continued growth of van sales in the U.S. as e-commerce and “last mile” deliveries increase.

One of Ford’s latest innovations, the all-new F-600 Super Duty chassis cab is now available to order. It delivers the capability of a Class 6 truck in a familiar Class 5 package, giving a new choice to fleets who need additional payload or want to mount heavier up-fits without moving into a bigger truck. It will be available for delivery Summer 2020.

Ford is also offering a gaseous fuel prep package for its new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine in current model year Super Duty F-450, F-550 and F-600 chassis cab, Medium Duty, E-Series and F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis vehicles. The package includes upgraded valvetrain components to withstand higher operating temperatures and lower lubricity of gaseous fuels. These vehicles can be converted by a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier to run on CNG or propane.

Ford further enhances the versatility of its Medium Duty trucks for model year 2022 with an integrated air compressor for the 7.3-liter gasoline engine. The compressor can be used to power air brakes, air suspension and other accessories like air horns or air ride seats. Currently, air brakes are only available on diesel-powered trucks.

Ford says its medium-duty trucks with the 7.3-liter gas engine can cost about $9,000 less than those with the 6.7-liter diesel. They are recommended for applications with lighter duty cycles, annual mileage and torque requirements. Adding the air compressor to the 7.3-liter engine lets customers combine the cost savings of a gasoline powertrain with the stopping power of air brakes.

“We expect this new offering to be popular in several vocational segments including propane delivery, municipalities, utilities and tree service,” explains Nathan Oscarson, Ford commercial truck brand manager. “Many customers have told us they’d like to take advantage of the cost savings provided by a gas truck, but they also want the peace of mind provided by air brakes.”

Production of 2022 Ford F-650, F-750 and E-Series begins in January at Ohio Assembly Plant.