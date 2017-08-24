Garmin introduces new navigation device

OLATHE, Kan. – Garmin International rolled out its newest navigation tool today called the dēzl 580 LMT-S.

According to the company, the new system offers seamless break planning, built-in Wi-Fi and a full suite f solutions to help drivers on any route.

The rugged new naviagtor also features an easy-to-read 5.0-inch display, customizable truck routing for the size and weight of a truck, plus all the truck-specific navigation features found throughout the Garmin dēzl product line.

“Not only does the dēzl 580 LMT-S take the guesswork out of break planning, but it also gives truckers a simple solution for HOS compliance if used with our new Garmin eLog ELD,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. “One of the features we’re most excited about is the dēzl 580’s built-in Wi-Fi, so truck drivers can easily update maps and software with a touch of a button and avoid having to use a computer.”

The dēzl 580 LMT-S can also receive free realtime data when wirelessly connected to a trucker’s smartphone using the free Smartphone Link mobile app. Once paired, the truck driver can use a wide range of features from free live traffic, weather forecasts, and more. Truckers will also benefit from Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling. As well, truck parking data is available to help truckers find accessible 18-wheeler parking spaces at truck stops and rest stops.

The Garmin dēzl 580 LMT-S has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is expected to be available in September.