Geotab and Garmin have joined together to offer the Geotab Garmin ELD Bundle to track, manage, and share Records of Duty Status.

Building on Geotab’s Cloud ELD offering, the bundle includes a Garmin Fleet 790 Android tablet with wi-fi, an HD dash camera, LTE connectivity, vehicle charger, and suction cup mount. The connectivity ensures access to updated maps as well as commercial truck navigation and ELD logs, the company adds.