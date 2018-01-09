Glasvan offers antimicrobial protection for its reefer trailers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane’s new 2019 model Great Dane Everest Reefer trailer line up is now equipped with Microban protection.

Trailer liners with Microban offer broad-spectrum 24/7 antimicrobial trailer to help support compliance and safety requirements under the Food Safety Modernization ACT (FSMA) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Points (HACCP) by greatly reducing bacteria and mildew that contribute to contamination, odour and stains, Glasvan said.

“Carriers can rest assured that in their efforts to provide freight integrity to customers, that their complex food transportation needs will be met with our 2019 Reefer models,” says Tom Pepper, sales representative for Glasvan Great Dane. “Our Microban fortified reefer linings will help them meet stricter FSMA and HACCP principles and this can work to make them a carrier of choice in the eyes of their customers and shippers.”