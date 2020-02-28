Go Power! releases new solar charging system

Go Power! has introduced a new Helios Solar Charging System for commercial liftgates and pallet jacks.

It was revealed for the first time at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s spring meetings, and is designed to provide solar power in low-light conditions or areas. The standalone system can operate in winter months, and features six 100-watt panels producing twice the amperage of the liftgate charging system it replaces.

It also provides greater reliability and produces more power, the company announced. The system provides power even when the trailer is not coupled to a trailer, and eliminates the need for trail chargers which can cost $1,200-$1,500 to replace and are typically replaced every two to three years, Go Power claims.

“The Helios Solar Charging System was designed to work in parts of the country where solar wasn’t a viable option before,” said Sean O’Connor, fleet division manager at Go Power! “Our goal was to make a solar liftgate and pallet jack charging system that was truly standalone. Now even fleets in the northern hemisphere can see the benefits and cost savings that are provided by solar.”