Heil Trailer unveils new 1611 food grade dry bulk trailer

ATHENS, Tenn. – Heil Trailer recently unveiled its 1611 Super Jet Dry Bulk trailer.

For model year 2019, the company announced substantial upgrades and engineering innovations to the model, making it the lightest food-grade clean bore dry bulk trailer in the industry.

“We targeted a number of improvements in key areas,” said Mike Johnson, director of product management. “There are optimizations to the frame, vessel, hoppers and throughout the unit for greater fill capacity, faster unloading and easier cleaning—a total package that leads the industry in capacity per pound for dry bulk.”

This new model will be displayed at the National Tank Truck Carrier (NTTC) Tank Truck Week, October 10-12, 2017, in New Orleans.