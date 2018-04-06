Ingersoll Rand unveils impact wrench

Trying to bust loose a stubborn bolt? Ingersoll Rand has a new tool to help.

The 2850MAX D-handle one-inch impact wrench is the most powerful one-inch pneumatic impact wrench in the company’s vehicle service portfolio. It’s available with a six-inch anvil to remove bolts from deep tire wells, as well as a standard anvil.

The wrench weighs in at 21 pounds – which the company says is 25% lighter than the industry’s leading one-inch impact wrench — and offers 2,100 foot pounds of maximum reverse torque to loosen stubborn lug nuts. It also has a 360-degree adjustable side handle with an ergonomic grip. It delivers 5,500 rpm and 770 blows per minute. And a swivel hose connection keeps hoses from becoming tangled as operators move around the garage.