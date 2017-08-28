Kenworth’s T370 now offering factory-installed heavy front drive axles

KIRKLAND, Wash.– The Kenworth T370 is now available with factory-installed 18,000-pound and 20,000-pound front drive axles, the company announced this week

The Kenworth T370 offers the Fabco FSD-18A and FSD-20A front drive axles paired with an all-new Fabco TC-548 transfer case for exceptional durability. The two front drive axles are available with the PACCAR PX-9 engine rated up to 350 hp and 1,150 lb-ft of torque. Both models require taperleaf front springs, and are available with air or mechanical rear suspensions.

Kenworth has designed the front drive axle configurations with the lowest possible cab and frame heights. This allows easier body access and permits body builder boom installations to remain under most height requirements in U.S. states and Canadian provinces. As well, the transfer case occupies frame space inside the rails from 36 to 52 inches behind back of cab, which provides clear space behind cab for body builder outrigger equipment. The transfer case includes an air activated front axle engagement switch and dash mounted indicator light, as well as a switch to control the high and low ranges in the transfer case.

The T370 is available with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 66,000 pounds, and can be specified with manual, automated or automatic transmissions.

“The addition of the heavier 18,000-pound and 20,000-pound front drive axles expands the T370’s already excellent reputation for being a vocational workhorse,” said Kurt Swihart,marketing director. “The Paccar PX-9 offers excellent power in a smaller package to move more weight. When combined with the higher-capacity front axles, customers can benefit from more of the payload’s weight shifted to the front axle, while still taking advantage of the T370’s short, 109-inch BBC (bumper-to-back-of-cab) measurement.”