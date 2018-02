Maxxima has added the new Vionic 5×7 combination DRL/dual-beam LED headlight for heavy trucks and other vehicles.

Featuring nine high-performance LEDs, the headlight has dedicated diodes for DRL and dual-beam functions. It all sits in a cast aluminum housing with a polycarbonate lens, and a Maxx-Shield coating to enhance durability.

It measures 7.9×5.6×3.7 inches, weighs 2.1 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.