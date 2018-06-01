Lift for shops with low ceiling heights

Mahle has unveiled the ShopPro CWL-10 air-operated midrise 10-ton commercial wheel lift, suited for shops with low ceiling heights.

With a built-in vehicle support stand to offer open access under a vehicle, the unit also has a maximum lifting height of 24 inches – enough room to remove major components.

The CWL-10 has a wide, spring-loaded base to offer a stable platform, and the unit comes with small wheel adapters. Meanwhile, a dual trigger control valve allows for the synchronized raising and lowering of a vehicle.