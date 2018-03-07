Link redesigns self-steer auxiliary suspensions

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Link Manufacturing has redesigned its self-steer auxiliary suspensions, which are now available in 8K and 13.5K capacities – as well as the company’s first 10K option. A 20K model will be unveiled this year.

Installation times are three to five hours quicker thanks to interchangeable ride height brackets and integrated air kits, the company says. There’s no longer to keep four sets of the brackets in inventory.

A “stepped edge” design also helps to center the suspension on the frame, ensuring quicker alignments. And optional fender bracket attachments eliminate the need to remove the hub during installation.

The new 8K and 10K auxiliary suspensions include heavy duty bearings as well as proprietary brakes and drums. The 13.5K suspension can be fitted with disc or drum brakes.

All of the auxiliary suspensions come with new rugged cast arms, and the Link-Koat self-healing metal treatment to resist corrosion and protect against rust.

The new 8K, 10K and 13.5 K auxiliary suspensions are shipping now, while the 20K offering will come later in 2018, the company says.