Lippert Components introduces new mattresses for trucks

ELKHART, Ind. — Lippert Component has introduced the somnum Sleeper Series mattresses for the heavy truck market.

According to the company, the somnum Sleeper Series offers four unique mattress constructions to fit the needs of truck drivers of all sleep types.

The new series was developed as a premium line of DOT compliant sleeper mattresses specifically designed to promote a healthy and restful sleep for truck drivers spending nights away from home.

All Lippert lightweight mattresses are made in America. Their Goshen, Ind. facility is ISO certified and has been producing quality mattresses since 1997.