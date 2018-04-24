Mack LR gets upgrades

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mack has unveiled a series of new features for its LR refuse trucks.

The model is getting a sliding glass window on the passenger side of the vehicle, an exterior stainless steel sun visor, and a Sears Seating C2 Plus seat cushion. Mack has also extended its 315 Series tire coverage to include the Hendrickson Haulmaax suspension.

The new sliding window improves cab ventilation and access to the mirror during right-hand stand-up or sit-down operation, the company says, adding that it will be a standard feature available for order in the second quarter.

The exterior sun visor, meanwhile, reduces glare and better deflects heat. It’s already available.

The C2 Plus seat cushion, available with Sears air suspension seats, provides even more comfort on the job, Mack adds. The seat offers multiple-positions for right-hand operation, allowing greater adjustability and comfort, whether seated or standing. The seat back and seat base both are adjustable. The C2 Plus seat cushion and multi-position seat will be standard and available for order in the second quarter of this year.

The ability to spec’ Mack Granite, TerraPro, and LR models with 315 Series tires in all wheel positions is also available in the second quarter of 2018.