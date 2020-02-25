Mack unveils SmartWay-certified Anthem daycab

Mack Anthem daycabs can now come with the SmartWay certification through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“EPA in the last year or so introduced daycabs as part of the SmartWay,” explains Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager.

Models recognized for the fuel savings must be spec’d with roof fairing and side shields, chassis fairings, and an aerodynamic bumper, as well as low-rolling-resistance SmartWay-certified tires.

Anthems securing the designation will feature a SmartWay logo on the door jamb.