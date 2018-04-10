Mahle jack has 50,000-lb. capacity

The ShopPro CAJ-25 from Mahle Service Solutions is a 25-ton commercial vehicle axle jack, with an eight-inch starting height and 50,000-lb. capacity.

Incorporating an air-driven motor to power the hydraulic system, there’s no manual pumping involved. The ram can also be reset to the minimum starting height without requiring an air hose connection, which Mahle says is an industry first.

Threaded ram adjustments are protected with an anti-corrosive Black Hard Coating, while the unit has several starting heights with the acme threaded screw extension and welded steel frame.

The product line also includes the CAJ-35, which offers a 70,000-lb. lifting capacity.