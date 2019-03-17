Mitchell 1 updates TruckSeries with 1Search Plus

Mitchell 1 has launched enhancements to its TruckSeries truck repair software suite, adding 1Search Plus for more precise searching capabilities.

At the spring meetings of the Technology & Maintenance Council, the company showed an easy-to-use graphical design and consolidated information to help technicians streamline repairs. New search technology scans Mitchell 1’s database content and returns only the information the technician needs to make a diagnosis and repair.

“1Search Plus is the most dynamic improvement Mitchell 1 has made to TruckSeries to date and is specifically designed to save technicians time,” said Kristy LaPage, business manager for the Mitchell 1 commercial vehicle group. “This advanced search engine captures all the information the technician needs when diagnosing and repairing a vehicle and delivers it to them in one place in a familiar format. We’re confident this latest enhancement to our repair software will get trucks back on the road sooner which is the goal of every commercial vehicle operator.”

1Search Plus features include: a graphical card format that’s intuitive and easy to use; results that are more targeted, so technicians spend less time scrolling, as data is now categorized into more specific cards; and cards populate only if there is relevant information, so techs only see information for he results they need.

“Now when you put in, whether it’s a code, symptom, or a component, instead of having to search the navigation tree of the categories and sub-categories, it will bring back all the elements of that job or that component that you’re working on,” LaPage said.

Actual photographs of components are displayed, giving technicians a real-world of view of what they’re working on.

Another new feature is Top Lookups, which will display the top 10 most frequently looked up information related to a given product.

“This will help technicians diagnose problems quicker because it will alert them to a potential failure that’s occurring,” LaPage noted.

Also new is Quick Links, a feature that allow users to find information quickly without pulling up the complete card by selecting the desired Quick Link.