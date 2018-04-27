Muncie tames the torque

Muncie Power Products’ new Muncie Start option reduces the startup torques for high-intertia loads, allowing PTOs to smoothly engage in applications such as blowers, vacuum pumps, water pumps, compressors, and generators.

It’s made possible by modulating the clutch, and eliminates the torque spikes that would otherwise occur through the power take-off, drivertrain, and mounted auxiliary equipment. And the option also prevents engine stalls at low-engagement rpms.

Muncie Start is currently available for FR6Q Series power take-offs, but will soon be applicable for other clutch shift PTO models.