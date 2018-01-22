New Speedee software helps dispatchers

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Speedee Transport has released a new software it says will maximize scheduling efficiency and minimize shipment.

SpeedeeGo Trucking Dispatch comes with EDI integration capabilities, live GPS tracking, automated reporting, electronic signature capture, and real-time dispatch updates.

Speedee, based out of Calgary, Alta. and Vancouver, B.C., says the software is customizable to dispatchers’ needs and boasts new features, such as scampers booking alerts, OSD checking, and appointments.

“With the disruption with a lot of more advanced technological initiatives launched by Uber and Amazon, any trucking businesses must embrace such disruption and changes in order to meet customers’ higher expectation of service,” said Speedee president and CEO Daryl Ee. “It is our ability to quickly adapt into this new reality of technological innovation that gives us our competitive edge. More efficient route planning and dispatching means more cost-savings for ourselves, which translates into more cost-savings and better service for our customers. Developing customized, proprietary software is the way to go now to win over competition in such an established market as the Canadian trucking industry.”

SpeedeeGo also comes with SOP and Find Best Carrier features helping dispatchers coordinate entire routes for shipments by finding and selecting the most efficient use of capacity among carriers, hubs, depots, and warehouses.

Visit www.speedeetransport.com for more information.