New technology allows Magnum to lower product costs

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Thanks to a new toy, Magnum Trailer and Equipment have been able to reduce the price of several of its products.

Servicing the heavy-duty truck and trailer industry, Magnum’s new aluminum-cutting router has lessened production time, resulting in a reduction in cost of its moose bumpers and several accessories, such as boxes, fenders, and cab guards.

“Magnum has always put quality first, and with these new capabilities, we are now able to offer very competitive pricing, along with superior engineering,” said Magnum’s vice-president of truck accessories, David McLucas. “This is the beginning of series of upgrades to streamline operational efficiencies to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

The company said in addition to reducing costs, the router has improved its control over the production schedule, which it says will enhance product quality.

