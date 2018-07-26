OnCommand Connection partners with Axis TMS to enhance offerings

LISLE, Ill. – OOC Technologies is partnering with Axis TMS to integrate their transportation management software with OnCommand Connection telematics.

The integration will provide customers of both systems an enhanced ability to manager operations, dispatch and fleet movements.

Axis will also serve as a value-added reseller network, reselling the OnCommand Connections telematics devices.

Andrew Dondlinger, Navistar vice president and general manager, Connected Services says OOC is pleased to welcome Axis as a partner.

“Working closely with our truck customers, we are keenly aware of the added value a leading fleet management software provider like Axis TMS can deliver when it is integrated with the up-to-the-second information about individual trucks and drivers that is provided by our OnCommand Connection telematics,” he said.

The telematics service is integrated with OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log (EDL), which automates federal Hours of Service compliance requirements. The integration with Axis TMS allows vehicle information, GPS coordinates and driver Hours of Service data to be automatically provided from the OnCommand Connection system to Axis TMS customers.