Peterbilt introduces new slack adjusters, spring brakes

DENTON, Texas– Peterbilt announced today the availability of the Bendix Versajust LS slack adjuster and the Bendix Eversure spring brake as factory options.

The Bendix Versajust LS is a link-style automatic slack adjuster that can extend lining life by up to 16% and drum life by up to 30%. The Versajust LS is designed to significantly

reduce brake maintenance and minimize the risk of dragging brakes. The slack adjuster is covered by a standard 6-year/1.0M mile warranty.

The Eversure spring brake offers the potential for increased payload, better fuel economy and lower cost of operation. The Eversure unit is equipped with one of the lightest

chambers on the North American market, saving up to 8 lbs. per tandem axle. The recently enhanced No Touch Power Spring design eliminates coil clash, while an increased power

spring shut height reduces stresses on the spring and allows the brake to maintain its force output

over time.

The slack adjusters and spring brakes are available for both steer and drive axles on the Peterbilt Models 579, 567, 520, 389, 367 and 365 as well as in Model 579 and

389 glider kits.