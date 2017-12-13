Peterbilt standardizes discs on 579 rear axles

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has announced it’s now making air disc brakes standard on the drive axles of its Model 579.

In 2012, the company made disc brakes standard on the steer axle.

“Safety is one of the driving forces in our industry and we are continually evaluating how we can improve the driver experience,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager, sales and marketing, Peterbilt Motors Company. “Combining front and rear disc brakes is a testament to our commitment to providing the safest trucks on the road.”

Peterbilt claims air disc brakes offer precise brake adjustment, better force distribution, even pad wear, and reduced brake fade. They’re also ideal for fleets that require lightweight, fuel efficient vehicles.