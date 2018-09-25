Peterbilt unveils control unit

Peterbilt has unveiled a new Vehicle Electrical Control Unit (VECU) to increase functionality and simplify the upfitting process for Model 567 and 579 trucks.

Upfitters now enjoy customized settings for PTO operations, multiplex switches to improve diagnostics, and additional safety interlocks, Peterbilt says. There’s also a standard RP1226 connector in the cabs to connect to aftermarket electronics devices such as telematics systems, electronic logging devices, and electronic body controls.

The control unit will be available beginning in October.