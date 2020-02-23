Phillips Connect Technologies rolls out remote pre-checks

ATLANTA, Ga. – The ability to remotely conduct pre-check inspections on an entire trailer fleet at the touch of a button is the latest offering from Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT).

Rob Phillips, founder and CEO of PCT, described the Pre-Check Smart System during a press conference at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council meetings.

“It’s one of the most exciting projects I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Fleets can push a single button and light up their entire fleet, test their PSI automatic tire inflation system and check tire pressure, all remotely before the driver even pulls out.”

Other items that can be checked include liftgate battery power and lighting. Healthy units can be dispatched, while those needing attention can be scheduled for maintenance. PCT first demonstrated its remote pre-check offering a few months ago and it’s working in the field today, Phillips said.

“This, if used properly and really applied by a fleet, can save a tremendous amount of money and expected downtime,” he added.

Phillips also highlighted PCT’s user interface, which he said was designed to give fleets all the data they need, in the formats they want to see. It’s highly modifiable and can generate easy to read reports.

Other products PCT now offers include: