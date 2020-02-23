Truck News

Product

Phillips Connect Technologies rolls out remote pre-checks

ATLANTA, Ga. – The ability to remotely conduct pre-check inspections on an entire trailer fleet at the touch of a button is the latest offering from Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT).

Rob Phillips, founder and CEO of PCT, described the Pre-Check Smart System during a press conference at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council meetings.

“It’s one of the most exciting projects I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Fleets can push a single button and light up their entire fleet, test their PSI automatic tire inflation system and check tire pressure, all remotely before the driver even pulls out.”

The Phillips Smart7

Other items that can be checked include liftgate battery power and lighting. Healthy units can be dispatched, while those needing attention can be scheduled for maintenance. PCT first demonstrated its remote pre-check offering a few months ago and it’s working in the field today, Phillips said.

“This, if used properly and really applied by a fleet, can save a tremendous amount of money and expected downtime,” he added.

Phillips also highlighted PCT’s user interface, which he said was designed to give fleets all the data they need, in the formats they want to see. It’s highly modifiable and can generate easy to read reports.

Other products PCT now offers include:

  • The Smart 7 nosebox, featuring a solar panel and large battery capacity. It can seamlessly switch between cellular network provider to reduce dead zones.
  • The IntelliSense harness, a seven-way smart harness that allows multiple sensors to connect to PCT gateways. It’s integrated into Phillips’ existing harness – used by the majority of the market – for easy installation.
  • SmartPair, which ensures the correct tractor and trailer are coupled by looking for nearby sensors when connected to tractor power, ensuring the right tractor is paired with the right trailer.
  • SmartLock Gladhands, which prevent unauthorized use of trailers by preventing the secure connection of the tractor air line supply to release the brakes. The sensor allows the fleet to determine who can and cannot use the asset. It was developed in response to a theft issue a large fleet was experiencing.
Print this page

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*