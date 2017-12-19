PrePass ELD app now available for download

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Help Inc. has announced its PrePass ELD application is now available for iOS devices through Apple’s App store.

PrePass ELD was released in late November 2017 as a low-cost solution to the federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate. PrePass ELD is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and costs $14.99 per month per licence. The price is reduced to $12.99 per month when bundled with other PrePass services.

PrePass ELD monitors truck driver hours-of-service, recording only the data required by law. It operates as a bring-your-own device (BYOD) app in Android and iOS formats. The app takes seconds to install following a quick sign-up process – users first establish a PrePass Fleet Manager account and order OBD connector devices. After plugging the OBD device into the truck’s diagnostic port, drivers can download the app to any tablet or smartphone to begin recording truck movement and driver hours.

PrePass ELD also offers Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR), central web-based reporting and simple OBD wireless connection via Bluetooth.

For more information about PrePass ELD and to download the app, visit http://www.prepass.com.