Purkeys unveils new nosebox line

LOWELL, Ark. — Purkeys has unveiled its newest space-saving nosebox for the heavy-duty truck market.

The Direct nosebox line developed by Purkeys, allows fleets to utilize the functionality of both the nosebox and liftgate charging system in one convenient receptacle, freeing up much needed space on the front of the trailer.

“The consolidation will be a significant benefit for fleets,” Justin Purkey, CEO of Purkeys, explained. “This generation of our liftgate charging system marks a significant landmark—previous generations are really cool, but we’ve taken it even further as we’ve streamlined the offerings. It’s easier to install, easier to inspect, easier to troubleshoot—we are confident that between the three offerings, we will be able to provide the power the fleet needs.”

For more information about the new DIRECT nosebox line, visit: www.purkeys.net/direct-line.