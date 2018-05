Annoyed by the glare of the setting or rising sun that can’t be blocked by a traditional visor? TuckVisor is a removable and reusable side window sun visor that promises a solution.

Shaped to fit all vehicles, it is pressed against the window, slid into position, and tucked into place between the window and trim.

The product is being sold through more than 200 TA/Petro locations across the U.S.