Road Ready system now available on Wabash National trailers

FALCONER, N.Y. – The Road Ready system by Truck-Lite is now available on WabashNational dry and refrigerated van trailers.

The Road Ready system creates the industry’s first wireless “smart” trailer with its solar-powered Master Control Unit (MCU), according to the company. With a military-grade solar panel and an up-to-10-year, quick-charging battery, the MCU continually monitors and transmits crucial data from customizable Road Ready sensors to an intuitive user interface without requiring power from a tractor.

The network data can also be managed via application programming interfaces, allowing it to integrate with existing fleet systems. The network is designed to maximize fleet efficiency and improve CSA performance while providing a return on investment.

“Wabash National is well known for their industry-leading innovations and diversified range of trailer products,” said Jon Stineman, US OEM sales director for Truck-Lite. “With Road Ready being the next generation of visibility systems from Truck-Lite, we are very excited to be a telematics optionon new trailer specifications.”