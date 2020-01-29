Rogers partners with Fleet Complete to offer fleet management tools

TORONTO, Ont. – Rogers Communications has partnered with Fleet Complete to offer customers a full range of commercial fleet management and asset tracking offerings, the companies announced.

The collaboration will offer connected technologies, including vehicle and asset GPS tracking, to fleets that operate across Canada and the U.S.

“In partnership with Fleet Complete, Rogers is bringing Canadian businesses the latest in critical fleet management solutions,” says Dean Prevost, president, Rogers for Business. “With Fleet Complete’s innovative IoT platform, powered by Canada’s most trusted network, we are enabling fleet-owning businesses of all sizes to elevate the customer experience and use smart technologies to drive cost-effectiveness and improve safety.”

Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete added, “We are very excited to partner with Rogers, a leader in IoT, to bring leading-edge telematics solutions to more Canadian businesses. Together, we will deliver smart solutions to municipalities and bring new opportunities to the people they serve.”