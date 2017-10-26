Rolling Strong unveils new mobile app

RIVERSIDE, Mo. – Rolling Strong announced this week that it has a new mobile app that enables commercial drivers to focus on making healthy lifestyle choices on the road.

“The subject of the health and wellness of truck drivers is always being discussed but until now no one has truly come up with a solution that is readily available and fun to use,” said Steve Kane, president of Rolling Strong. “Our new mobile app is designed to help drivers take control of their health, encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and connect with other health minded drivers for support. It is also designed so fleets can support drivers in their health and wellness efforts.”

The new Rolling Strong health and wellness mobile app for IOS and Android devices offers features that drivers can always have at hand, wherever their phone is located, including:

Nutrition Guidance including meal suggestions and predictive nutrition based on location, truck stop, restaurant and food item search capabilities, as well as daily food logging with calorie counts and targets

Exercise Programs with guided workout routines, designed to be done anywhere without the need for a gym, based on personalized preferences with duration and intensity choices, and daily step tracking with an integrated wearable activity tracker

Sleep time and pattern tracking with an integrated wearable activity tracker, and CPAP integration

Personal Health Records including biometric data from physicians, wellness coaches or health check stations

DOT certification reminders when medical evaluations are due and when medical certificates need to be renewed

The ability to connect with a wellness coach

To help encourage drivers to use the new Rolling Strong mobile app they can also earn points for logging sleep, exercising and meeting daily calorie goals. Fleets can use the app to create and manage interactive competitions. Points earned by drivers can be redeemed at a growing network of partners, such as truck stop operators.

“The nation’s 3.5 million commercial drivers face challenging conditions, including sitting in a sedentary position for long hours, lack of exercise and sleep, and limited access to healthy choices,” Kane stated. “In addition to the health and wellness issues drivers face, the cost to carriers is seen in higher turnover, injuries and accidents. The new Rolling Strong mobile app extends our efforts to provide a highly effective mobile health and wellness platform for the trucking industry.”​