Rugged tablets for rugged workplaces

MobileDemand’s new xTablet T1540 is designed for the workplace, with an Intel Quad Core Z8350 processors, Microsoft Windows 10, and a rugged construction.

Weighing in at about 2.5 lb., the unit comes with a hand strap and briefcase-style handle, and it has been tested to withstand a four-foot drop. It’s also IP 65 sealed against water and dust, and comes with a scratch-resistant glass touchscreen.

The battery charge lasts 12 hours.

A snap mount plate is designed to secure the device to vehicles, forklifts, and more. Screw inserts are provided to attach add-on devices, and a micro USB port offers added functionality. Add-ons include 3D cameras such as the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D415, magnetic strip readers, and pin pads.