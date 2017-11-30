Saskatchewan leads the way in trucks per capita

OTTAWA, Ont. — Saskatchewan has more big trucks per capital than any other provinces, according to the most recent figures released by Statistics Canada.

More than 46,000 heavy-duty trucks weighing between 4,500 and 15,000 kg are currently running the province’s highways, representing about 12 per cent of all heavy-duty trucks in Canada. They’re not all of the newer variety, however. The province has the highest number of old trucks on the road, many of them built before 1984.

In the 4.5 to 15,000 kg category, Alberta has the most trucks with more than 113,000. Ontario has the most trucks weighing in at more than 15,000 kg with more than 105,000 on the road.

Not surprisingly, Nunavut has the fewest heavy-duty trucks on the road with just more than 130 exceeding 15,000 kg.

All told, the latest figures show there are 340,000 heavy-duty straight trucks in Canada, and 168,000 tractor trailers.

Statistics Canada performs the Canadian Vehicle Survey quarterly.