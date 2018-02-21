Spireon unveils trailer tracking tool for mixed fleets

Spireon is building on its FleetLocate product line with a modular trailer tracking solution for mixed fleets.

FL Flex can be configured with options including door, cargo, temperature, and other trailer sensors, as well as solar panels, offering actionable real-time trailer data.

On device’s small form factor makes it easy to hide, the company says, referring to the benefit of discrete tracking and tamper-proof connections. Real-time alerts are sounded if anyone attempts to remove the GPS device.

The battery is recharged using solar panels mounted on the roof or nose of the trailer, delivering unlimited power over the battery’s estimated 10-year life.

A variety of configurable sensors will be rolled out through 2018.

