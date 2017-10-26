Stemco introduces five-year aftermarket wheel end warranty

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco announced a new aftermarket five-year Platinum Performance System (PPS) wheel end warranty.

Previously only available as a three-year package, both three- and five-year warranties extend PPS wheel end coverage with unlimited mileage for tractors and trailers.

“The performance and success of the single-piece Zip-Torq axle fastener and corrosion-free Defender hub cap give us the ability and confidence to extend the Platinum Performance System warranty to five years,” said Chip Stuhr, director of STEMCO Wheel End products. “Fleet customers can now rebuild an OEM wheel end, or retrofit their wheel ends to PPS, and get five years of additional coverage. In addition, the STEMCO sales team continues to provide award-winning world-class on-site and online technician certification training. ‘Making the roadways safer’ isn’t just something we say; it is the driving force behind everything we do.”

Stemco also offers additional long-life OEM warranty packages for standard wheel ends, disc brake wheel ends, automatic tire inflation and light weight that extend the limited parts and labor warranty to seven years with unlimited mileage on trailers from the date of manufacture.