Surface-mounted LEDs from Optronics

Optronics International has unveiled two new four-inch round surface-mounted LED lamps – a stop, tail, turn and backup lamp; and a stop, tail, and turn lamp for heavy-duty trailer applications.

The Fusion four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn, and backup lamp is just .79 inches thick, while its counterpart stop, tail, and turn lamp for trailers has a lower .75-inch profile.

Each model features the company’s new reflective conspicuity mounting flange.

The company’s multi-function surface-mount lamps only require half-inch holes, rather than requiring manufacturers to punch four- or six-inch oval mounting holes in body panels, frame posts, docking plates, or gussets. The smaller holes improve structure integrity and help to block moisture, road debris and contaminants, Optronics notes.

The Fusion lamp uses a patent-pending circuit board configuration and LED light-projecting technology that projects red light from the red area of the lens to the clear area of the lens during braking, the company notes. The same portion of the lens is also used for the white back-up light. The end result is fewer diodes, reducing heat loads and lowering the lamp’s price.

The models are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2018.

The warranty will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.