System monitors driver fatigue

Electronic logging devices are designed to track hours of service, but Trimble and Pulsar Informatics are using technology to actually monitor driver fatigue through Trimble’s Safety Analytics dashboard.

Integrating Pulsar’s Trucking Fatigue Meter, the dashboard will incorporate hours of service data and Trimble’s onboard event recording data to identify sleep and fatigue risk patterns.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration estimates that driver fatigue might be a factor in 13% of collisions involving a commercial truck.