TMW rolls out scorecards, performance metrics

NASHVILLE – Fleets using TMW Systems’ TMW.Suite transportation management solution will now have access to driver scorecards and other data-driven tools to increase driver performance and satisfaction through a new business intelligence application.

The optional new TMW Driver Management application, announced during the 2017 PeopleNet and TMW in.sight User Conference + Expo.

The TMW Driver Management application generates and embeds customizable driver scorecards and related performance data points within the TMW.Suite driver profile window.

“Drivers have increasingly become the face of transportation businesses and the customers and brands they serve. It is critical for fleets of all sizes to work closely with these team members to identify and work toward common objectives,” said Ray West, senior vice-president and general manager of TMS solutions for TMW. “TMW Driver Management fosters clear, fact-based communication for continuous improvement and increased driver confidence and satisfaction.”

Unlike other driver management applications, the new TMW solution can aggregate scorecards by team and/or entire fleet to identify common issues, develop appropriate training and other corrective actions and encourage peer alignment in pursuing organizational goals.

“This level of communication and team building can help carriers attract and retain the best drivers,” West added.