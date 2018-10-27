Training based on driver actions

Instructional Technologies and Netradyne have teamed up to launch an automated training system with GetGo Transportation, a fleet located in Toledo, Ohio.

The system used driver trends based on alerts generated by Netradyne’s Driveri safety program, which are then translated into course assignments by ITI’s Sentix Pro LMS system.

In other words, the training is targeted to specific driver actions.

The system pulls 19 measurable factors from the Driveri system, including following distance, hard-braking, overspeed percentage, traffic light violations, U-turns, high-G maneuvers and more. Users can set the thresholds that trigger assignments.