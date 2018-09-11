Trimble updates, enhances offerings

Trimble Transportation has unveiled a host of updates and enhancements to its tech offerings, all released during its in.sight User Conference.

Fuel TMS and TMW Go! Fuel

The Fuel TMS module has been enhanced for those who carry bulk fuel, increasing the control over order management, dispatch, driver planning and automated billing. A replenishment forecasting tool even allows customers to automatically build right-sized orders in real time to fulfill the demand against tank information. Meanwhile, the TMW Go! Fuel app gives drivers a tool to perform basic functions while away from the on-board computer in the truck. Trips can be viewed and updated on the fly, and drivers can access fuel delivery information and track progress from anywhere.

Fuel TMS Degree Day Forecaster

Trimble’s new TMS Degree Day Forecaster module will help stabilize the distribution of heating fuel during emergency periods by telling carriers and customers how much fuel their heating sources are consuming, and how much fuel is in reserve. Carriers can then plan routes according to actual customer demand rather than relying on order histories or calling customers individually. Customers can choose a weather source to calculate according to their specific location, too, reflecting microclimates.

Innovative IES Transportation Management System

The Innovative IES Risk Management tool now offers a redesigned claims management screen that makes it easier to source information on accidents, incidents, cargo claims, and workers’ compensation issues. It also offers better visibility into current risk exposure, with important statistics that insurance companies want, Trimble says.

Payment options in Innovative IES have also expanded to included an Extended Pay module, making it possible to pay drivers a rate per mile depending on weekly miles driven; perform a one-time quick payment for an owner or driver without going through the trial/final payroll/settlements steps; and, import driver work hours and pay an hourly rate based on months of service. With a quick-payment option, payroll teams can make a one-time payment when required.

RouteSync, meanwhile, integrates with ExpertFuel, MobileComm, and ALK PC*Miler to provide turn-by-turn directions based on mileage trip options and routing preferences. It includes all defined stops for a load along with fuel solutions.

LTL Operations for TMW.Suite

Less-than-truckload operations now have a module that integrates within Trimble’s original TMW system for truckload providers – TMW.Suite 2018.3. This means fleets with TL and LTL capabilities can manage all processes through the same dashboard, with better visibility into things like order entry, planning and design for dispatch, cross-dock planning and linehaul dispatch, billing and rating, carrier rating and settlements, customer web quoting, and track and trace abilities.

Imaging solution

Trimble’s TMW Mobile Imaging and TMW.Suite Cloud Imaging products are easing the manual document collection and processes when using TMW Suite.

TMW Mobile, for carriers with a large number of images that are incorrectly matched to loads, will now match captured images to the correct load based on required data in the Transportation Management System (TMS). It also pairs with TMW.Suite Cloud Imaging, which allows drivers to upload images to the cloud directly from their phones through TMW Go!, TruckMate Dash or Innovative In-motion mobile apps.

Updated TruckMate Chassis AR/AP Management module

Changes to the TruckMate Chassis AR/AP Management module help to better track chassis, invoice for rental fees, and manage payables to the chassis vendors. The tool can help manage chassis contracts, auto rate customer invoices, and upload invoices provided by a chassis provider. And TruckMate’s reconciliation tools will help to spot discrepancies by comparing chassis pool bills to outstanding customer bills.

And the upgraded TM4Web module speeds up invoicing processes, payment acceptance, settlement and fund deposits, the company says. This module offers tools to manage outstanding invoices, and cuts the amount of time that staff spend on the phone or processing bills from the mail, it adds.

Driver Intent feature for TruETA

Estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) are familiar to the industry, but Trimble has enhanced its TruETA offering to reflect driver intent.

The Driver Trip Planning module, supplementing TruETA for TMW.Suite and TMWSuite, allows dispatchers to view how drivers are planning their trip, including rest locations and durations for each stop. Running as a module within TMWGo!, it recommends stops based on remaining driving time. The ETAs are calculated based on knowing where a driver will stop, for how long, and the impact on hours of service.

Meanwhile, TMW.Suite, TMWSuite and TruckMate have a new add-on for out-of-route and out-of-corridor moves. It shows carriers how long the changes may extend distance or time, and gives managers a chance to inform drivers who have diverged from a planned route.

And The TrueETA solution offers ALK’s full suite of trip management services including PC*Miler routing that accounts for traffic and drive-selected, route-specific hours of service breaks, as well as ALK Maps visualizing live traffic flows and current weather conditions.