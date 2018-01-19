Truck-Lite adds LED fog and driving light kits to heavy-duty aftermarket

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite has added SAE-compliant LED fog light kits and an LED auxiliary driving light kit to its Rigid product offering.

Based on the D-Series from Rigid Industries, the 3″x3″ fog lights are designed as plug-and-play replacements for the International ProStar model years 2008-2017; the Volvo VN model years 2008-2017; the Kenworth T680 model years 2013-2018; and the Freightliner Cascadia model years 2007-2016. Each kit features a durable die-cast housing and polycarbonate lens to combat shock and vibration and includes mounting brackets, hardware and a waterproof H11 Deutsch adapter, which is a direct fit for factory harnesses. A universal-mount D-series as well as a universal 6″ SR-Series fog kit are also available, both featuring an extra-long, blunt-cut harness.

In addition to the fog light kits, Truck-Lite is introducing a 6-inch SAE compliant auxiliary driving/high beam kit, based on the E-Series light bar from Rigid. The universal kit also includes mounting brackets and hardware and an extra-long, blunt-cut harness.

“The successful launch of our fog light kit for the Freightliner Cascadia in August 2017 prompted demand for kits compatible with other truck platforms,” said Errico Paolucci, aftermarket sales director for Truck-Lite. “We’re excited to expand this rugged and dependable lighting line to more of the heavy-duty aftermarket.”

All Truck-Lite by Rigid lighting kits produce a light output closer to the color temperature of daylight, dramatically improving overall visibility, are rated for over 50,000 hours and come with a limited lifetime warranty.”