Truck-Lite announces product availability for Road Ready System

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite has released product for the new Road Ready trailer monitoring and communication system.

The Road Ready system creates a “smart” trailer with its solar-powered Master Control Unit (MCU). With its military-grade solar panel and 10-year, quick-charging battery, the MCU continually monitors and transmits crucial data from customizable Road Ready sensors to an intuitive user interface – all without requiring power from a tractor.

“What sets Road Ready apart from any other system is its ability to monitor all trailer components while being untethered,” said Rob Richard, vice-president and general manager of Road Ready. “Installation is quick, with no holes to drill or wires to run, and fleets can determine whether a trailer is ready for dispatch without needing to hook it to a power unit – saving valuable time and, ultimately, money.”

The Road Ready system offers a variety of wireless, peel-and-stick sensors that communicate with the MCU, relaying data regarding tire pressure; LED light-out detection; anti-lock brake systems; unauthorized door openings; cargo fill/movement detection; cargo temperature; trailer arrival and departure notifications; and GPS with different MCU reporting capabilities (geofencing, motion sensing, panic or scheduled reporting and Hypertracking).

“Road Ready is completely agnostic, which means it communicates with existing ABS, tire and LED lighting systems a fleet might already employ,” said Brian Kupchella, president and CEO of Truck-Lite. “Between its variety of sensors and network of compatible platforms, Road Ready is the most comprehensive telematics solution available.”

For more information, visit www.roadreadysystem.com.