Truck-Lite introduces new LED fog and scene lights

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite has added an SAE-compliant LED fog light and LED scene light to its Rigid product line.

The fog light is designed as a direct replacement for the Freightliner Cascadia model years 2007-2016.

It features a durable die-cast housing and polycarbonate lens to combat shock and vibration. The kit includes mounting brackets and hardware, and its waterproof H11 Deutsch adapter is a direct fit for factory harnesses, and will soon be available for other truck platforms.

“These versatile lamps from Rigid Industries are now available for heavy-duty applications,” said Errico Paolucci, aftermarket sales director for Truck-Lite. “Adapted for heavy-duty use by the leader in off-road lighting, these Truck-Lite by Rigid lamps combine the rugged durability you expect from Rigid with the safety and compliance that Truck-Lite is known for.”

Truck-Lite said the lights dramatically improving overall visibility, are rated for over 50,000 hours and come with a limited lifetime warranty.