TST unveils color display for TPMS product line

CUMMING, Ga. — Truck System Technologies has introduced a new Full Color Wide Screen Display to its tire pressure monitoring systems product line.

The new display monitors PSI and tire temperature, and can be used with all existing 507 sensors. Additionally, the new display can monitor up to 110 tires and can manage a PSI Range from 0-214 PSI. The sensors report while stationary or in motion. Unlike the black and white display, which only indicated that there is a problem with one of the tires, the new display tells you exactly what the problem is through audio and visual alerts.

Another important feature of the new display system is the autosensing feature, which allows drivers to easily change what they are hauling. This feature also gives you the ability to drop a towing or towed vehicle.