UFO+ offers padlock alternative

National Fleet Products’ UFO+ Lock for rear and side vehicle doors will automatically lock when closed, and its dome-like shape is virtually impossible for tools to grasp, the company says.

It offers an option for those who have traditionally been left to use removable locks that have to be detached from a hasp or flange.

The UFO+ remains in place and doesn’t rotate, slide or detach. It’s unlocked with a 15-pin, multi-combination, reversible dimple key. And an interior unlocking cable can be used to enter and perform prep work in a closed and secure area before exiting.

The unit comes with an assembly kit, video, and adhesive decal to put the lock in place. Installation is said to take about an hour.