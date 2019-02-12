Value-priced disc pad kit from Bendix

Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake has added the BA235 air disc brake pad kit to support buyers such as second or third vehicle owners.

The product offers a lower-cost option while retaining performance, warranty, and post-sales support that Bendix customers have come to expect, the company says. Promoted features include consistent rotor wear while also meeting Bendix’s rotor stress cracking requirements.

Bendix also offers the BX276 genuine OEM replacement pad, which features more wearable volume and an improved wear rate. The BX283 pad is available for severe-duty applications like refuse vehicles.

All of the pads meet EPA copper-free brake initiative requirements. And the kits include a complete hardware set using all OEM components.