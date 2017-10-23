Volvo initiates supplier diversity program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America says it is creating of a Supplier Diversity Office to implement a new company-wide program.

“Developing a diverse supplier base is as important to our company as it is to many of our customers,” says Michel Gigou, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Creating this new office is the first step toward our goal of implementing a world-class supplier diversity program.”

In his role as supplier diversity manager, Steve Humphrey will lead a cross-functional purchasing team representing Volvo’s North American truck operations. Humphrey will report to Carlos Hungria, vice-president of purchasing.

Additionally, an executive steering council, consisting of Gigou and other senior officers, has also been established to oversee and facilitate the efforts of this significant endeavor.

The Supplier Diversity Office will assist diverse suppliers (minority-, women-, veteran- and service-disabled-owned businesses) in gaining insights and developing effective approaches for conducting business with Volvo, which has facilities in North Carolina and Virginia.