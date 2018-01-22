Wabco to showcase newest products at HDAW

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Wabco is planning to showcase its broadest range of advanced aftermarket solutions yet for distributors, workshops and fleet operators at the 2018 Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) that is set to take place January 22-25 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

Wabco will premiere its differentiating budget spare parts brand ProVia at HDAW to better serve the North American marketplace. ProVia parts are specifically engineered to provide reliable performance and are manufactured to industry-leading standards. ProVia helps customers to bridge the gap between parts of questionable origin and premium aftermarket parts, striking a powerful balance between safety, reliability and cost.

Wabco products on display will include:

Maxxus heavy-duty air disc brakes

EasyFit Automatic slack adjuster

ProVia brake pads

Provia springbrake chambers

“We are excited to showcase at HDAW 2018 Wabco’s extensive aftermarket product portfolio benefiting distributors, workshops and fleet operators in North America,” said Abe Aon, WabcoNorth America Sales Leader, Aftermarket. “HDAW is the ideal platform to feature our new offerings for Sheppard steering gears and to introduce our new budget spare parts brand ProVia which perfectly balances product safety, reliability and cost.”