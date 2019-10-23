Webasto pre-heater promises flexible installation

Webasto’s Thermo Top Evo adds to the company’s lineup of engine-off heating equipment, capable of preheating everything from light-duty commercial vehicles to heavy-duty trucks.

The unit will deliver 8,600-17,200 BTU/h (2.5-5.0 kW), and comes with the promise of an easy installation, intuitive diagnostics, and quieter operation.

The coolant inlet and outlet ports at the top of the heater, for example, can rotate up to 180 degrees. There’s also a longer fuel line, universal controller harness and mounting bracket.

Since it operates at a higher maximum combustion air temperature, it can be mounted in more locations within the engine compartment.

Simple fault codes can be read at the controller without any extra tools or software. It can also be controlled manually or programmed to turn on through Webasto’s SmarTemp Control fx 2.0.

The unit’s DP 42 fuel pump also uses half-stroke technology that makes the heater 20% quieter than a previous generation of fuel-operated systems, the company says.