Weigh in motion with Alliance scale

Alliance Scale’s new axleWeigh-in-Motion truck scale will dynamically weigh each axle and print a receipt with individual axle weights and totals — without requiring a driver to stop.

Vehicles pass over the scale at about 5 km/h while the unit calculates weights regardless of lengths or configurations. Drivers then enter their known tare weight or a truck ID to recall a stored tare weight, or use a two-pass weighing method. The controller then calculates gross, tare, and net values, and can also provide a .csv file with job numbers for every transaction.

Features include factory-calibrated load cells and a pre-programmed indicator, and the company says the results are repeatable within an average of 0.5%. The scales can also be installed on a gravel driveway rather than requiring a ramp.

www.alliancescale.com