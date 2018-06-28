Women in Trucking ideas emerge in Peterbilts

Peterbilt has introduced a new alert switch and pass-through seat for the Model 567 and 579 trucks, each designed after feedback from groups like the Women in Trucking Association.

The alert switch on the sleeper control button is much like the panic button on a car. When activated, it flashes external lights and sounds the alarm to alert others around the truck.

The pass-through seat, meanwhile, is under the passenger seat and can be loaded from outside the truck and unloaded from inside.

Both options are available for order this summer.